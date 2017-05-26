Prosecution in Crum-Ewing murder inquiry told to close case at next hearing

The prosecution in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Regan Rodrigues, who is accused of murdering political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, will be forced to close its case at the next hearing with or without the testimony of a witness and the submission of an exhibit.

The PI, which was ordered reopened by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for the taking of evidence from police witnesses, continued yesterday with only Inspector Eon Jackson being present.

Jackson, a ballistics expert who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department, gave further evidence in relation to three exhibits. However, state prosecutor Nigel Hughes was only in possession of two of those exhibits.

Additionally, Inspector Mitchell Caesar, who was also expected to give evidence, was not present in court.

Magistrate Latchman was then forced to grant an adjournment. However, the magistrate stated that the prosecution will have to close its case whether or not evidence is taken from Caesar or the other exhibit is brought to court at the next hearing.

The matter was then adjourned to June 5.

Rodrigues is alleged to have murdered Crum-Ewing, who was gunned down in Diamond, on March 10, 2015, whilst urging persons to vote in the then upcoming general elections.