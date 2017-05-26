US Secretary of State congratulates Guyana

US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has extended congratulations on behalf of the United States to the people of Guyana on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of independence today.

“The United States and Guyana are committed to working together to create a more secure and prosperous future. Guyana’s leadership role in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a testament to its vision to building a brighter future, not only for the citizens of Guyana, but for all people in the broader Caribbean region.

“The United States remains a steadfast partner as we strive to achieve mutually beneficial goals and objectives”, Tillerson said.