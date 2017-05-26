Vendor tried to smuggle alcohol to prisoner at lock-ups

A vendor has been charged with trying to sneak alcohol to a prisoner at the city court lock-ups.

Martin McLennan, 52, of Lot 6 Second Street, Meadow Bank, appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge that he brought two Tropical Mist water bottles filled with alcohol for Howard Rambharose on May 24 at the court lock-ups.

Police prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that the accused went to the lock-ups with two bottles filled with what looked like water. However, during a search that was conducted by