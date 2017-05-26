Vendor tried to smuggle alcohol to prisoner at lock-ups
-court hears
A vendor has been charged with trying to sneak alcohol to a prisoner at the city court lock-ups.
Martin McLennan, 52, of Lot 6 Second Street, Meadow Bank, appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge that he brought two Tropical Mist water bottles filled with alcohol for Howard Rambharose on May 24 at the court lock-ups.
Police prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that the accused went to the lock-ups with two bottles filled with what looked like water. However, during a search that was conducted by …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
More in Local
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Boy critical, siblings hurt in crash
-
No renegotiating illegal parking meter contract
-
Man charged with stealing $700,000 from Republic Bank customer’s account
-
Shot pandit recovering
-
Husband held after fatal stabbing of Amelia’s Ward mother
-
Stephen Vieira released
GBTI to recover funds lost in alleged fraud -Board Chairman
-
Links between Roger Khan, Leslie Ramsammy were strong – US Charge d’ Affaires in cable
-
SOCU investigating cocaine trafficker ‘Haffa’ for alleged money laundering – James
Comments
About these comments