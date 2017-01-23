U.S. Senate Committee backs Tillerson as Trump’s secretary of state
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.
The vote was 11-10, with every committee Republican backing Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.
Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position when the matter comes before the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority.
