84 public entities to be merged, closed or divested — Jamaica Finance Minister

(Jamaica Gleaner) Finance Minis-ter, Audley Shaw, has indicated that 84 public entities are to be merged, closed or divested as part of the Government’s ongoing rationalisation of the public service.

Shaw made the disclosure at the signing of the divestment of operations of Caymanas Track Limited to Supreme Ventures Limited at the finance ministry on Friday.

He informed that there are plans for mergers in the betting and gaming industry with the Jamaica Racing Commission, the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission and the Casino Gaming Commission to be subsumed into a Jamaica Gaming Commission.

Shaw said the privatisation of Caymanas Track will likely create more jobs, enable the use of appropriate technologies and ensure greater levels of investment.

He noted that Supreme Ventures will provide cash flow of more than 42 million dollars to the operations of the racing commission, not only for regulatory purposes but for development projects.

These projects include the state-of-the-art improvement of the University of West Indies/Jamaica Racing Commission lab, which conducts drug testing for the horse racing industry and upgrading of surveillance cameras in the testing barn at Caymanas Track.

More in World News

default placeholder

Massy expands auto operations in Colombia

Trump national security aide Flynn resigns over Russian contacts

US blacklists Venezuela’s vice president as drug trafficker

default placeholder

UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launching

default placeholder

Over 680 arrested in US immigration raids – homeland security secretary

default placeholder

Nearly 200,000 people told to flee crumbling California dam spillway

default placeholder

North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful

default placeholder

New Zealand warns of exploding whale carcasses after mass stranding

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  2. Three dead in BV fire

  3. ‘Parents have a choice’

  4. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  5. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  6. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  7. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  8. PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo

  9. Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise