Paruima pupils visit President

President David Granger, on Tuesday, was paid a visit by a group of primary school students from Paruima Village in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven. A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the pupils and their teachers, who were on an educational tour in the City, were accompanied to State House by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock.

Each student had an opportunity to exchange a handshake with the Head of State (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The students were given a guided tour of State House after which the President presented them with commemorative buttons with the inscription ‘Every child in school’ and specially designed exercise books and pens. In a show of appreciation, the release said that the children performed a song about Paruima Village in their native Arecuna language, which the President thoroughly enjoyed.