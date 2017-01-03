Silk questions

Dear Editor,

After two decades nine lawyers including three women have been elevated to senior counsel and it is the first time in the history of the country and the Caribbean that a sitting judge has been elevated to the Inner Bar.

As far as I am aware advocates should be offered silk and the elevation of Justice Roxane George- Wiltshire is certainly unprecedented. She is a brilliant and fair judge and highly respected, and if the government wanted to recognize her magnificent work they should offer her a high national honour such as the  Order Roraima or Cacique Crown of Honour

Trinidad and Tobago tried to award silk to its Chief Justice Ivor Archie and a Court of Appeal Judge Kangaloo  but had to pull it back following protests by lawyers. Historically outstanding lawyers were invited to apply to be members of the inner bar but that tradition has changed over the years. Moreover senior counsel or Queen’s Counsel were not allowed to appear before a Judge without junior counsel and it was not the practice for them to appear in the Magistrate’s Court.

The system has changed. The Desmond Hoyte administration appointed two Solicitors Sase Narain and Eric Clarke as Senior Counsel after the profession was fused in 1980 when solicitors became attorneys at law and Desiree Bernard, a solicitor who became attorney,  was appointed a Judge -the first female judge in Guyana.

If the Guyana Government saw it fit to appoint a sitting judge senior counsel why were the acting Chancellor Carl Singh and acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards  bypassed. The current attorney general, Basil Williams was elevated. Why was Anil Nandlall overlooked? There are a few outstanding lawyers who were not considered including Murseline Bacchus, Fitz Peters, Nigel Hughes and Stephen Fraser, but a 91 year old former solicitor, LLewelyn John is among the nine new silks.

Yours faithfully,

Oscar Ramjeet

More in Letters

default placeholder

Wild accusations against Ogunseye

default placeholder

In Red House case obligations of landlord do not change because of a change in government

default placeholder

The National Trust Act was bypassed when Red House was leased

default placeholder

People must raise their voices against the attack on the Cheddi Jagan Research Institute

default placeholder

Why was no survey done to assess the impact of the closure of sugar estates

default placeholder

APNU+AFC government must stop repeating the mistakes of PPP/C government

default placeholder

Red House saga is embarrassing

default placeholder

Extensive works were completed in Region 3 in 2016

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  3. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation

  4. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  5. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  6. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  7. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

  8. Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: New Years Eve 2016

GALLERY: Gravity 2017

President at church service

Rollerblading

GALLERY: Christmas Decorations

New Year greetings

President David Granger extending greetings to the residents of the Dharm Shala

GALLERY: High-level sugar meeting