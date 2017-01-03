Wild accusations against Ogunseye

Dear Editor,

This is about the third letter in which Sasenarine Singh has hurled completely baseless comments about the character of Tacuma Ogunseye. Mr Singh has an absolute right to make criticisms of Ogunseye’s political and social views and policy positions but it is quite obvious, on the basis of his wild accusations that he does not know Ogunseye the person. Ogunseye is a well-known market vendor, politician and civil rights fighter. His legendary honesty, frankness, organizational ability and fearless defence of African dignity while espousing multiracial unity has made him the object of controversy but on account of his public decorum he has gained the respect of friends and foes alike.  Let me state unambiguously to Sasenarine Singh that Ogunseye, a close colleague of Walter Rodney, was in no way, shape or form responsible for his assassination.

Secondly, I know that among WPA activists and other Guyanese colleagues there is  widespread acclaim that Tacuma Ogunseye is perhaps the most incorruptible political activist apart from Eusi Kwayana that we have known.

I do hope Mr Sasenarine Singh can take the high road in future exchanges with Ogunseye.

Yours faithfully, 

Nigel Westmaas

More in Letters

default placeholder

Silk questions

default placeholder

In Red House case obligations of landlord do not change because of a change in government

default placeholder

The National Trust Act was bypassed when Red House was leased

default placeholder

People must raise their voices against the attack on the Cheddi Jagan Research Institute

default placeholder

Why was no survey done to assess the impact of the closure of sugar estates

default placeholder

APNU+AFC government must stop repeating the mistakes of PPP/C government

default placeholder

Red House saga is embarrassing

default placeholder

Extensive works were completed in Region 3 in 2016

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  3. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation

  4. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  5. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  6. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  7. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

  8. Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: New Years Eve 2016

GALLERY: Gravity 2017

President at church service

Rollerblading

GALLERY: Christmas Decorations

New Year greetings

President David Granger extending greetings to the residents of the Dharm Shala

GALLERY: High-level sugar meeting