Badly treated animals can be seen along East Coast road

Dear Editor,

Yesterday, January  8, as myself and some other parishioners were going home from church, we noticed this dog in the middle of the public road at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara. The poor animal, as you will observe from the photo attached, is in a terrible state and was eating something she had found. She also had a collar and chain which meant that she was owned by someone.

Editor, I wish to implore the Guyanese people, if they do not have the time and resources, not to bother to get an animal.  What sense does it make to have an animal and then have it punishing like this.

I am the owner of a dog which I have had for the past seven years, and I can tell you it takes time, patience and love to care for him.

I traverse the East Coast public road daily and observe many animals, especially dogs and horses, which are punishing badly.  There are horses with damaged hoofs that need to be put down as they can hardly walk.  What are the owners of these animals doing; why are they so cruel?

I was told some time ago, that the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) was going to the schools to educate the children about the care of animals, but I am not sure whether this has begun.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)

