Numbers of senior officers were available on the police station bulletin board in Suddie

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Police Force is responding to a letter published in the Stabroek News dated January 18, under the caption ‘The numbers of senior ranks should be available at police stations’.

In the letter the author, Baliram Persaud, mentioned that during the Christmas holiday, he visited the Suddie Police Station in relation to a friend, who was in custody. He went on to state that he encountered some difficulties and enquired for the telephone number of the Commander but none was available.

He then stated that the Minister of Public Security should make it compulsory for the numbers of senior ranks in Region Two to be placed conspicuously at stations for the benefit of the residents.

Since 2014, via a directive from the Commissioner, it has been the policy of the Guyana Police Force that a photograph of the Station Sergeant and the telephone numbers of the Commander, Deputy Commander, Sub-Divisional Officer, Divisional Criminal Investigation Department Officer, Divisional Traffic Officer and the Station Sergeant among other vital information, be placed on a bulletin board at all stations/outposts. As a result of the letter, on January 19, Superintendent Khalil Pareshram, Commander ‘G’ Division visited the Suddie Police Station and observed that the list of numbers mentioned above was clearly visible on the bulletin board.

The ranks were questioned and information received that the author at no time had requested any information as it relates to any telephone number.

Yours faithfully,

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent

Public Relations and Press Officer