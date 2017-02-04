Why have the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union directors not held an AGM?

Dear Editor,

It is with disappointment and frustration that I pen this letter about the selfish and uncaring Directors at the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union who have not held an Annual General Meeting for the last four years to meet and discuss with members their concerns about how our monies are being spent and if we are entitled to our dividends.

As a financial member I am seeking urgency in the calling of this long outstanding meeting that the Committee of Management is reluctant to call and which has to be in conflict with the laws of this country. I am therefore calling on the Minister of Social Protection, who is tasked with this responsibility, to look into this grave matter.

 

Yours faithfully,

Kirwyn Mars

