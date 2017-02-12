Linden is still being denied the return of its TV station

Dear Editor,

The 21st August 2012 agreement between central government and the Regional Democratic Council, Region 10 was marked with the citizens’ blood and lives and the destruction of properties. The opposition APNU and AFC rode on the passion and determination of a people who stood up against successive regimes that set out, in every way, to marginalise them because of their identity and political persuasions.

To bring about normalcy during the protest the APNU and AFC sat at the table. The signing of the agreement between central and regional governments saw Rupert Roopnaraine signing as the APNU’s representative and Nigel Hughes for the AFC, giving the parties’ support for its implementation. Citizens must now question whether these gestures were intended to gain political mileage on the backs of a struggling people.

After the signing, the then opposition joined with the people in consistently calling on the Donald Ramotar government to honour and implement the agreement. The 2015 elections campaign saw the agreement used as a rallying call in mobilising Region 10 and afar against the PPP/C, and commitment given that an APNU+AFC government will not only honour and implement it, but will govern by honouring agreements, respecting laws and the people’s rights.

The 2012 agreement speaks to three very important elements:- i) the development of an economic plan for the region; ii) examination and development of an energy plan; and iii) return of the television dish 14 days after its signing. Since the APNU+AFC came to office it can confidently be said no positive effort has been made to have this agreement honoured and implemented.

It would take nothing for the government to establish the Economic Committee to carry out a study and develop a plan for Region 10, as President Granger talks about developing flags and emblems in recognition of each region. It would help if the President’s intention is not only seen as symbolic but an earnest desire for each region’s development, using the intellectual capabilities and other resources at its disposal.

The government is talking about developing an alternative energy programme, the Technical Commit-tee speaks to examining the energy supply in Region 10 and coming up with proposals for the future. Outside of political will and commitment there is absolutely nothing preventing government from establishing this committee.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo, who has responsibility for the information sector, continues to find excuses to deny Lindeners the return of their television station. Since coming to office he has moved with a high degree of alacrity to realise broadcasting access to the Amerindian communities, who are not only allowed to determine their management but also the content of their programmes. Now he is moving to establish a community broadcasting service in Bartica.

Given the clear inequity in treatment the denial to Linden of its community television is not only discriminatory, but also carries a sinister political agenda to continue to deny a people their fundamental rights, which the High Court upheld in 2008. The PPP/C government’s contempt for the Guyana Constitution (Article 147), 2008 court ruling, and the 2012 Agreement, is being continued under the APNU+AFC.

Mr Nagamootoo must be told when the Trust was established by the people, the spirit and intent was for it to be controlled by the community. There was no intent for the Office of the Regional Chairman to chair its board. Sharma Solomon, under whose leadership the citizens were allowed to establish the Trust, had membership on the board not because of the office he held but the leadership he delivered to the people. The APNU and AFC rightly demanded that the will of the people be respected when they held the parliamentary majority in 2011, so too with securing the executive and Parliament in 2015, they must respect the will of people who established the Trust.

Seeking to foist the Regional Chairman onto the Trust as its chairman is violating the rules and intent that established the Trust, and transgressing the will of the people in the management of their organisation. This sinister agenda to control and deny the people continues the PPP/C’s contempt for them and the seizure of their assets and resources in furtherance of a few. What the Prime Minster is seeking to execute, having been a politician for decades and also in a different era, is Machiavellian.

When a senior minister was confronted by me with the idea that Region 10 may rebel in 2020 given the mistreatment they continue to receive, the response was, “they have no alternative since they will not go to the PPP/C, we will continue to get their support.” This type of politics where people are seen as mules and treated with contempt is self-serving and destructive, and we must reject it.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis