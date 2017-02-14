VAT and education services

Dear Editor,

The previous version of Schedule I to the Value-Added Tax Act zero-rated “a supply of education services and educational materials” and provided definitions for both terms. Education services were defined as follows:

“education and hostel facilities for students and scholars provided by: (a) a pre-primary, primary, or secondary school; (b) a technical college, community college, or university; or (c) an educational institution established for the promotion of adult education, vocational training, technical education, or the education or training of physically or mentally handicapped persons.”

It was therefore clear that education services provided by all schools, colleges and universities would have no VAT applied.

The definitions and the zero-rating provisions have now been removed. Statements from government representatives make it clear that VAT will now apply on private schools but have not been so clear about VAT in the public school system. Primary and secondary schools are free and therefore VAT on zero should still be zero.

But what about the University of Guyana where a fee is payable? There are only two possible paragraphs in the Exempt list (Schedule II) that would possibly be used; these are as follows:

“(e) a supply of any goods or services by the State, a local authority, or a charity where the consideration for the goods or services is nominal in amount or not intended to recover the cost of such goods or services;

“(f) a supply of all goods and services by budget agencies named in the schedule to the Fiscal Manage-ment and Accountability Act and by state agencies that perform regulatory functions by statute”.

With respect to (e), State is defined in the Act as “Guyana or the Republic of Guyana” and surely cannot be stretched to include all government owned institutions. The entity also collects over a billion dollars annually in fees. Surely this is not nominal and is intended to recover the cost of the services. It is even possible that the fees on some courses and the fees applied to overseas students fully cover the costs incurred.

Since the University of Guyana is not listed as a budget agency in the schedule to the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act and does not perform regulatory functions, we could rule out (f).

How exactly does the government intend to minimise the impact of VAT on the students of the university?

Lastly, how does the above apply to the Cyril Potter College of Educa-tion, the Government Technical Institute, the Guyana School of Agriculture and the Critchlow Labour College?

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)

More in Letters

More of the foreign currency trade will go underground with the current policies

default placeholder

Not even Icarus fell as rapidly as the AFC

default placeholder

Communication between two top men in police is an issue

default placeholder

The masses have seen no material change in their socio-economic situation with the advent of APNU+AFC

default placeholder

Aurora heritage site should be preserved

default placeholder

What’s next?

default placeholder

Many among the anti-parking meter demonstrators were politically conscious

default placeholder

We the people are the bosses

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  2. Three dead in BV fire

  3. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  4. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  5. ‘Parents have a choice’

  6. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  7. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  8. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  9. Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps