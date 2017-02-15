Dear Editor,

Let me say that Tacuma Ogunseye has stood the test of time, and has left footprints in the sands of time, as one would say. He has been in the trenches, and struggled along with the poor and powerless; he is no johnny come lately who beats his chest and blows his own trumpet. And by the way, say what you will, this brother is an intellectual in his own right. Look, I’m not saying the brother is infallible, but I have faith in him. But let me make myself clear ‒ and I hope that I’m wrong ‒ I have no confidence in the coalition, although still, I would welcome a surprise. Just why some are bent on destroying genuine everyday people really beats me, why don’t they go after the real rogues; they don’t hide, they are there in the open. I am disappointed that Ogunseye’s comrades who know better and can stand on a mountain top and sing his praises are silent as the grave.

Yours faithfully

Frank Fyffe