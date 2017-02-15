Thanks for the restoration of internet service

Dear Editor,

I would like to express thanks to Minister Catherine Hughes; Avinash Singh of GTT ‒ the technician who came by ‒ and the other person he was working along with. Last week I wrote regarding my internet service in Campbellville (‘How long will GTT be allowed to do as they like?’ SN, Jan 31) and I must say the response was prompt and encouraging. Resolving the problem took a bit of time, and I commend the technician for his patience and thoroughness. He was very professional yet engaging.

Now, that being said, I wish to note the following:-

– As a developing nation, our response to an issue must not only be reactionary, so we do not move to action until extreme measures are employed.

– Advertising a product when there is limited capacity or no capability to deliver is misleading. If there is partial availability ‒ granted that projects are sometimes done in phases ‒ it is not right to advertise, thus giving the impression that anyone can have access.

– Whilst the service representatives are courteous they lack basic knowledge of the operations at GTT, and therefore can offer little or no help, especially if the problem is technical in nature. Why not have a technician on the line too?

– When will the new areas (Parfaite Harmonie, Tuschen, etc) be considered for a telephone service? We need to lift the standards of the service we offer to consumers.

Once again, thank you to the aforementioned persons.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)