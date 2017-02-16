PPP government did not issue commencement order

Dear Editor,

I refer to an article captioned, ‘PPP/C to convene consultation in bid to get local gov’t commission going,’ (SN, February 15), in which Ms Gail Teixeira is quoted as saying,

“Where are the three names from the President? Why can’t the government say who are the presidential nominees? Why hasn’t the minister convened the LGA meeting and why hasn’t he issued the commencement order which he claimed we never issued?”

Editor, please note the following:

1) Ms Teixeira had asserted, in the National Assembly, that a commencement order was issued.

2) On a subsequent occasion she said, at the same forum, that I pretended to be unaware of the commencement order.

Please note that I am indeed unaware that the previous regime had issued any such order and checks with Parliament confirmed that such an order was not issued.

I continue to be disappointed in the duplicity displayed by Ms Teixeira and other members of the parliamentary opposition.

Moreover it appears evident that members of the opposition are now guilty of habitually making misleading statements in the National Assembly, an offence for which Juan Edghill is now before the Committee of Privileges.

The veteran MP Teixeira seems to be desirous of following Mr Edghill.

Yours faithfully,

Ronald Bulkan

Minister of Communities

