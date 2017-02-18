The process to become EITI certified began under the PPP/C government

Dear Editor,

We have noted your letter in the February 17, 2017 edition of the Stabroek News entitled ‘The process for Guyana to meet EITI’s Global Standards could take years’ by Clement Rohee.

Regarding the letter writer’s comments about Guyana’s status in EITI, we have always made it clear that Guyana was seeking candidacy to the international good governance and transparency body. This is a process which started under his own PPP/C administration in 2010 when the then government signalled its intention to become EITI certified, and one which indeed takes several years to complete. Since assuming office in 2015 the APNU+AFC government has steadily advanced the process by convening several workshops and engagements, and working with civil society, representatives of the extractive industries, the World Bank and the Carter Center, to identify suitable candidates for the Multi Stakeholder Group.

One would have therefore not expected Mr Rohee to question government on the need for this “new bureaucracy” as he calls the Guyana EITI Secretariat, but rather, to lend his wholehearted support. We must note that other members of the opposition, in a demonstration of bi-partisan support, were present at the G-EITI Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) launch on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 – including Ms Gail Teixeira and Mr Odinga Lumumba, and for their interest and support we are thankful.

Further, the letter not only calls into question the process leading to Guyana’s EITI candidacy, it also unjustifiably casts doubt on the appointment of Dr Rudy R Jadoopat, and attempts to impugn the integrity of Dr Jadoopat himself. To these we offer the following response:

The filling of the position of National Coordinator of Guyana’s EITI Secretariat was done in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

In 2016 the position was publicly advertised in Guyana’s major national newspapers, namely, Guyana Chronicle, Guyana Times, Stabroek News and Kaieteur News – and on the website of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Over several months, interviews were held with all applicants. After consultation involving representatives of civil society and extractive industries, Dr Jadoopat was considered the best suited applicant for the position, as he had international experience and high academic qualifications which tilted the scales in his favour. It is unfortunate that Mr Rohee sought to link the January 28, 2017 internal elections of the Alliance For Change to the process that started in the latter part of 2016, and which led to the appointment of Dr Jadoopat.

In addition, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael GC Trotman, on December 29, 2016 in his end-of-year press conference announced that Dr Jadoopat would be returning home to take up the appointment of National Coordinator, G-EITI Secretariat. It is puzzling that Mr Rohee, a former government minister for many years, could have missed this important bit of information which had been in the public domain for a month prior to the AFC conference.

Lastly, it is important to point out that Dr Jadoopat never attended Patrice Lumumba Friendship University, as the attached profile of Dr Jadoopat will bear out.

Yours faithfully,

N Johann Earle

Public Affairs and

Communications Officer

Ministry of Natural Resources