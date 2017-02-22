There should be an audit of the finances of City Hall

Dear Editor,

The Working Peoples Alliance Overseas Associates (WPAOA) states its equivocal support for the civil disobedience activity occurring in Georgetown against the draconian and burdensome imposition of paid parking meters in the city. We salute all Guyanese involved in the street protests. They are following a long history of Guyanese protesting injustice and fighting for their rights and this action would have made Walter Rodney proud.

The imposition of paid parking in Georgetown based on a contract with Smart City Solutions which was found to be flawed by the Attorney General and the Ministry of Finance points to deeper issues at City Hall, and these issues are in need of an independent inquiry. We in the WPAOA are therefore calling on the Minister of Communities to immediately authorize an audit of the finances of City Hall.

Yours faithfully,

Keith Branch

Press Secretary, WPAOA