Ministers, presidential advisers should come to the ghetto

Dear Editor,

When the coalition took office there was great expectation among supporters and even non supporters, who recognized a change had come. They longed to meet those ministers of government and presidential advisors in their communities to share their hopes, dreams and aspirations for the promised good life. They should walk the streets of those villages to see the degradation of the social amenities and playfields which are overgrown with bushes. But unemployed frustrated young people are asking the question where the ministers and advisors to the President are? What advice are they offering to President David Granger? When will they come to the ghetto to meet the people and discuss their problems? They have separated themselves and held themselves aloof, which is a recipe for political disaster.

I remember those days when President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham and his ministers held regular town hall meetings to feel the pulse of the people. Let the campaigning begin now; let the young people know where they can go to be trained to be employable, especially those who are without academic qualifications and are unskilled. They want to know in their situation how they can acquire house lots. They dream of better days, but now, to many today it seems an elusive dream.

The government should not leave the people guessing; let them be aware of the programmes and policies because only then can they begin to play their roles ‒ and we all have roles to play in national development. We should not be taken for granted; President Granger is doing his best, but he needs the commitment and dedication of his ministers and advisors to ensure the good life.

Yours faithfully,

Ras Aaron Blackman