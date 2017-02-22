The REO has no legal power over public works contracts

Dear Editor,

May I compliment you on the quality of your editorials of the last week or so. Very thoughtful, very thought-provoking contributions on serious issues. Today’s leader (February 13), on filling the top post in the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) , especially relates to events in the community where I live.

Of course the PPC, which oversees proper form and incorruptible process in the spending of the people’s money, must be impeccable in its own constitution and staffing. By that reasoning, how does it look when the ex-REO of Region 9, directly following his release on bail from a criminal court, after the Minister of Communities has declared him interdicted from duty, and after the Minister of State has referred to his post as vacant, retakes his desk in Lethem, in order, as was specifically explained to me, to award some outstanding public works contracts.

His lawyer, on the very day of his arraignment on a police charge of sexual assault, stated to the press that “the accusation had been trumped up because his client refuses to facilitate contracts.” From the details publicly revealed by the attorney, it must be expected that the REO’s legal defence will rest on alleged attempts to influence his awarding of contracts for public works.

Evidently it is not widely enough known that a Regional Works Committee exists with the function of overseeing such contracts. The five members of this Committee are appointed by the President, and the REO sits as its Chair and its administrative functionary. Its role in safeguarding the people’s money is a Regional extension of the role of the Public Procurement Commission at the national level.

To behave as if the REO had legal power over Public Works contracts is to dismiss the principles of public procurement, and to insult the Constitution on which they are founded.

Thank you, Editor, for reminding us today that recruitment to the PPC itself must be above all possibility of reproach, if Guyana is to make any pretension to the rule of law.

Yours faithfully,

Gordon Forte