What is the financial plan for PPDI?

Dear Editor,

I have no intention of joining the two parliamentarians in the debate that is taking place about the successor company, Power Producer and Distribution, Inc (PPDI) to the Wärtsilä contract, but now that we have been informed that the shareholders of PPDI will be the Govern-ment of Guyana via a state entity I am wondering if it would be asking too much for us, the citizens, to be given some information about the financial plan for this entity, for example:

How much will it cost the Treasury in 2017 to get this state company in operation? Will this company be profitable from 2017 or when will it become profitable? When will the company start to generate positive cash flows? Will sales revenue come only from Guyana Power and Light?

In general I wonder if any thought was given to offering to all those professional managers and efficient staff an opportunity to become shareholders or whether any consideration was given to inviting some portion of public ownership.

Yours faithfully,

Dunstan Barrow