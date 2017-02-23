What is the financial plan for PPDI?

Dear Editor,

I have no intention of joining the two parliamentarians in the debate that is taking place about the successor company, Power Producer and Distribution, Inc (PPDI) to the Wärtsilä contract, but now that we have been informed that the shareholders of PPDI will be the Govern-ment of Guyana via a state entity I am wondering if it would be asking too much for us, the citizens, to be given some information about the financial plan for this entity, for example:

  1. How much will it cost the Treasury in 2017 to get this state company in operation?
  2. Will this company be profitable from 2017 or when will it become profitable?
  3. When will the company start to generate positive cash flows?
  4. Will sales revenue come only from Guyana Power and Light?

In general I wonder if any thought was given to offering to all those professional managers and efficient staff an opportunity to become shareholders or whether any consideration was given to inviting some portion of public ownership.

Yours faithfully,

Dunstan Barrow

More in Letters

default placeholder

Not true that Mayor will be closing city businesses at 4.30pm

default placeholder

Why are child masqueraders allowed to perform on the streets in school hours?

default placeholder

Wales sugar workers should be paid their severance

default placeholder

Parents of private students now have to pay a further tax for opting out of a deficient national system

default placeholder

Parker is entitled to a presumption of innocence

default placeholder

Police also need an aeronautical branch

default placeholder

Time will tell whether lessons have been learned from Kamau Cush

default placeholder

After a five-year wait still no landline

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  6. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  7. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  8. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  9. Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Photos

Caesar all the way

Starve it

PM swears in broadcast authority board members

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Going overboard:

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Showing how it’s done…