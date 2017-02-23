Not true that Mayor will be closing city businesses at 4.30pm

Dear Editor,

It has been brought to the attention of the Mayor and City Council that a section of the media has been falsely reporting a statement made by the Mayor of Georgetown, Madam Patricia Chase-Green. The statement suggests that the Mayor would be closing businesses in the city at 4.30pm during the week, and businesses would not be allowed to operate on national holidays and Sun-days. This is erroneous and is a calculated attempt to disrupt the flow of business in the city.

The truth is, at a meeting with vendors and stallholders held on Friday February17, at 10am, at City Hall, a vendor raised a concern about the long opening hours of some businesses. The vendor further stated that businesses should be closed according to the time stipulated by the laws so that vendors can have the opportunity to ply their trade and make a livelihood.

The Mayor in her response noted that the council is responsible for regulating the opening and closing hours of the five municipal markets, which is stipulated in the Municipal and District Councils Act Chapter 28:01. The Mayor noted that the opening and closing hours of other businesses fall under the portfolio of another ministry and offered to communicate the concern highlighted by the vendor to the relevant ministry. During that meeting no promise was made by Mayor Chase-Green or any other officer of the council to regulate the opening and closing hours of businesses in the City of George-town.

The council views this misinformation as a part of the propaganda started some time ago by persons who have a hidden agenda to hinder the growth and development of the city. The Mayor and City Council wishes to assure all citizens that it is committed to developing an enabling environment for business development and the prosperity of the city.

Yours faithfully,

Royston King

Town Clerk