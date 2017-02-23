Not true that Mayor will be closing city businesses at 4.30pm

Dear Editor,

It has been brought to the attention of the Mayor and City Council that a section of the media has been falsely reporting a statement made by the Mayor of Georgetown, Madam Patricia Chase-Green. The statement suggests that the Mayor would be closing businesses in the city at 4.30pm during the week, and businesses would not be allowed to operate on national holidays and Sun-days. This is erroneous and is a calculated attempt to disrupt the flow of business in the city.

The truth is, at a meeting with vendors and stallholders held on Friday February17,  at 10am, at City Hall, a vendor raised a concern about the long opening hours of some businesses. The vendor further stated that businesses should be closed according to the time stipulated by the laws so that vendors can have the opportunity to ply their trade and make a livelihood.

The Mayor in her response noted that the council is responsible for regulating the opening and closing hours of the five municipal markets, which is stipulated in the Municipal and District Councils Act Chapter 28:01. The Mayor noted that the opening and closing hours of other businesses fall under the portfolio of another ministry and offered to communicate the concern highlighted by the vendor to the relevant ministry. During that meeting no promise was made by Mayor Chase-Green or any other officer of the council to regulate the opening and closing hours of businesses in the City of George-town.

The council views this misinformation as a part of the propaganda started some time ago by persons who have a hidden agenda to hinder the growth and development of the city. The Mayor and City Council wishes to assure all citizens that it is committed to developing an enabling environment for business development and the prosperity of the city.

Yours faithfully,

Royston King

Town Clerk

More in Letters

default placeholder

What is the financial plan for PPDI?

default placeholder

Why are child masqueraders allowed to perform on the streets in school hours?

default placeholder

Wales sugar workers should be paid their severance

default placeholder

Parents of private students now have to pay a further tax for opting out of a deficient national system

default placeholder

Parker is entitled to a presumption of innocence

default placeholder

Police also need an aeronautical branch

default placeholder

Time will tell whether lessons have been learned from Kamau Cush

default placeholder

After a five-year wait still no landline

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  6. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  7. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  8. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  9. Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Photos

Caesar all the way

Starve it

PM swears in broadcast authority board members

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Going overboard:

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Showing how it’s done…