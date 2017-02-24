Dear Editor,

I would like to set the record straight relative to the article in the Stabroek News dated February 16th, 2017 and titled `GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit.’

This publication has been terribly misinformed and appears to be getting information from a so-called forensic audit conducted by Mr. Nigel Hinds. It’s important to note that I have never spoken to Mr. Hinds or his representatives during the execution of this exercise and was never afforded the opportunity to respond in advance of any publication.

First, Mr. Hinds appears to be questioning my credentials and qualifications. Note, these matters could have been very easily verified by contacting past employers and educational institutions as stated on my resume. This perhaps is what a credible auditor would do as a normal mode of operating.

The article claims that I failed to provide a copy of my Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University, which is categorically false. I presented my Bachelor of Science Degree as per the attached and filed with GPL. Again, if there were any questions, a simple call to the institution would have put this to rest.

There also appears to be a question regarding my status with Harvard University. I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University and Mr. Hinds needs to stop peddling this falsehood or provide evidence to substantiate his claim.

My resume indicated I attended Harvard University as means of continuing my education in an Executive Development Program, which is a normal means for executives to hone their managerial skills and enhance subject matter expertise. This has served me well in my 25-year career with IBM, in systems engineering and marketing; Texas Instruments, application engineering and technical sales; General Motors (GM), operations management and worldwide procurement & quality control; Eaton Corporation /Electrical Power Distribution, operations and global supply chain; and an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina, Darla Moore School of Business teaching operations management & global supply chain. I have lived and worked throughout the world in a variety of executive leadership positions and only in Guyana was my credentials and qualifications ever a problem.

Mr. Hinds’ so-called audit will better serve the nation and people of Guyana if it were to focus on historical atrocities and malfeasance in the management of the company, which has its genesis prior to my arrival at GPL. In my view, exposing the reasons and responsible parties for protracted frequency of blackouts would pay better dividends. Let us examine the so-called audit for those reasons and stop the moving target of nonsensical reasons being provided.

Additionally, the article continues to peddle a totally fabricated allegation that I was in contact with Shenzen Clou Electronics Company Limited of China encouraging the manufacturer to provide false information during the bidding process. This is a preposterous and absurd allegation that makes absolutely no sense. For the record, I have never communicated with this manufacturer in China via Skype or any other means. In fact, I have managed a variety of multi-billion US dollars sourcing processes in North American, Asia and Europe without compromising business ethic and/or integrity.

In conclusion, I will continue to set the record straight as the so-called GPL audit becomes public and perhaps more attention will be placed on unearthing the “real” culprits in this vitally important organization to this nation.

Yours faithfully,

Colin Welch