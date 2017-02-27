Guyana needs an ex-offender rehabilitation programme

Dear Editor,

I noticed with much pain of heart that for the 47th Republic Anniversary, President David Granger pardoned only 9 persons and all were female. This fact is very heartbreaking to me, if only because I think that circumstances forced the President to do what he did. Let me take you back to a promise Mr Granger made, while he was still in the unbridled euphoria of his elevation to the presidency. Mr Granger promised and pledged that annually, he will release 60 ex-offenders (mostly male) and that he will do it because he thinks it is the right thing to do.

Slow march to just two years after that public and decisive pronouncement and what do we find? We find a President so broken and tentative, that he is forced to reduce his ambitious numbers to a mere fraction of his initial pledge.

When the President made his original pledge I was overwhelmed with joy, for several reasons. One of these is simply because it makes sense. Also, it is a practice of governors, senators and judges all across North America because it helps to reduce prison costs. It also serves at giving those released a second chance. Most of the prisoners in Guyana (upwards of 80% of them), are repeat offenders. Many of them are from broken homes and began their life of criminality (like I did), by committing petty crimes. I was also happy for the President’s announcement because crime and recidivism are epidemic realities which have defined us as a nation.

Another reason I was emboldened by the announcement was because I had discussed a formal rehabilitation programme with several of those within the leadership of government. I had also given them a turnkey proposal of how this rehabilitation, best practice programme can be implemented here in Guyana. I had explained to them that I was responsible for spearheading a similar programme in the USA. I gave them the references of persons within the US Department of Corrections and also some internet links for them to view some of my work. And so the announcement made me think that they were planning to implement a formal, post-release, rehabilitation programme, like the one I had outlined and suggested.

Imagine then, my surprise when I was told that not only was there no ex-offender rehabilitation programme in place but further, that those released from prison would be free and clear of all charges and would have no accountability tied to their release. It immediately became obvious that the President was not being advised by anyone who understands criminality, criminology, or the concept of parolling vis-à-vis the criminal mindset. The programme was destined to be in trouble.

Guyana has a struggling pre-release offender rehabilitation plan but not one single post-release rehabilitation programme. What that means is that the folks going into prison and then returning to the society are not likely being engaged in any satisfactory rehabilitation course. And if they do benefit from some academic or industrial programme while incarcerated, when they are released, there is no continuity.

So now let’s return to my initial premise. The prison system in Guyana is made up of just about 5% females. Yet this year, of the 60 inmates the President pledged to release, he only released females, nine of them. Not one single male.

Since this new administration began their tour of duty the crime situation has not satisfactorily subsided. Additionally, there is no clear way of tracking whether or not some of the released ex-offenders are actually involved in the current, nagging, criminal activities. Additionally, the President’s initiative lacked the necessary transparency needed for it to attract any sustained public support. These realities have no doubt put a damper on the President’s goodwill and justifiable gesture. So this initiative which was intended to reduce the prison population, save taxpayers substantial amounts of money and give offenders a second chance has now been significantly curtailed, mostly because sufficient advice was not given to the President.

Editor, may I say in closing that the Guyana crime problem is solvable; however, it will take some bold initiatives, guided by professionals in the field. Also, the venture by the President is a humanist one and besides, it is very practical. The President needs to regroup, put systems in place to ensure checks and balances and then continue with his worthwhile initiative. The society is not safer with more people in prison. The society is safer when those incarcerated are taught to change from their criminal ways to more socially acceptable behaviours. What is needed to assist in reducing our incidence of crime, is a formal post-release, ex-offender rehabilitation programme. You cannot wish crime away, any more than you can piecemeal ex-offender rehabilitation. If it’s going to be effective, it must be done properly.

Yours faithfully,

Pastor Wendell Jeffrey