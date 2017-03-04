Why was former PS Thomas retained in the public service?

Dear Editor,

I refer to your article titled ‘Gov’t sacks health ministry PS -Harmon says more changes to come’ that was carried in your March 3 publication, with particular reference to the statement, “Harmon also stated that while Thomas’ services as Permanent Secretary was terminated, he still remains employed in the public service”. Quite an interesting statement.

Editor, I trust that your report has accurately quoted the Minister of State, Mr Harmon. If it is accurate, then retaining Mr Trevor Thomas in the public service after his services as Permanent Secretary (PS), Public Health Ministry were terminated for mismanagement, is akin to an employer dismissing an employee for gross misconduct in a particular job and thereafter retaining him or her in another job. It simply means the employer saying to the employee, ‘Don’t worry; I will dismiss you but will give you another job.’

It would have been edifying to the public had your journalist enquired from Mr Harmon as to the circumstance that led to Thomas being retained as an employee in the public service after his services as a PS were terminated. It is not too late to make that inquiry.

Yours faithfully,

Selwyn Narinedatt

More in Letters

default placeholder

Magistrates do not own the courthouses

default placeholder

Ministry of Presidency statement is misleading

default placeholder

Minister Broomes should answer queries on the mining syndicates

default placeholder

CNN is hampering improving Russia-US ties

default placeholder

The public deserves an answer on fake statements of poll

default placeholder

TV stations should not cut BBC News when used as filler

default placeholder

Condolences to the relatives of Kenneth Joseph

default placeholder

Root crops could be grown on ridges and packaged

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Three estates to be kept

  6. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  7. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  8. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

  9. GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas

GALLERY: President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas

100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard