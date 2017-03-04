Why was former PS Thomas retained in the public service?

Dear Editor,

I refer to your article titled ‘Gov’t sacks health ministry PS -Harmon says more changes to come’ that was carried in your March 3 publication, with particular reference to the statement, “Harmon also stated that while Thomas’ services as Permanent Secretary was terminated, he still remains employed in the public service”. Quite an interesting statement.

Editor, I trust that your report has accurately quoted the Minister of State, Mr Harmon. If it is accurate, then retaining Mr Trevor Thomas in the public service after his services as Permanent Secretary (PS), Public Health Ministry were terminated for mismanagement, is akin to an employer dismissing an employee for gross misconduct in a particular job and thereafter retaining him or her in another job. It simply means the employer saying to the employee, ‘Don’t worry; I will dismiss you but will give you another job.’

It would have been edifying to the public had your journalist enquired from Mr Harmon as to the circumstance that led to Thomas being retained as an employee in the public service after his services as a PS were terminated. It is not too late to make that inquiry.

Yours faithfully,

Selwyn Narinedatt