Magistrates do not own the courthouses

Dear Editor,

I write in response to Magistrate Dylon Bess’s recent assault on the human rights of transgender Guyanese when he prevented them from entering ‘his’ courtroom at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on March 2nd, 2017 and dismissed a physical assault case in which a transgender individual was victimized. This is not the first time Mr Bess has demonstrated his hostility towards members of the transgender community; he previously instructed police at the gate of the Magistrate’s Court to deny entry to trans Guyanese, even though they were compliant with the (female) dress code, wearing sober coloured, non-revealing clothing. Clearly Mr Bess has a personal prejudice against transgender Guyanese which is retarding his ability to afford them equal treatment and access to justice.

Mr Bess’s treatment of transgender Guyanese also seems to beg the question of who the courthouses of Guyana belong to. Are they the personal property of individual magistrates who are free to impose their private moral codes, no matter how discriminatory, or public institutions mandated to provide justice to all citizens, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation?

While much of the rest of the world has evolved a more accurate and nuanced understanding of the complex reality of gender (and sexual orientation), many in Guyana, like Mr Bess apparently, still lack adequate comprehension and cling to outmoded, falsely simplistic, and oppressive binaries. However, the fact is that transgender individuals have the exact same human rights as all other people and deserve equal respect, treatment, and protection under the law. Also, Guyana is a secular state, not a theocracy, and magistrates are public servants who do not own the courtrooms in which they practise. To deny transgender persons entry into public facilities, especially places like courthouses, is a perversion of all that is just, and it is a sad day when magistrates become human rights violators instead of defenders. I call on the Guyana Bar Association to sanction Magistrate Dylon Bess immediately, and prevent him from committing any future violations of the human rights of transgender Guyanese.

Yours faithfully,

S Nageer

More in Letters

default placeholder

Ministry of Presidency statement is misleading

default placeholder

Why was former PS Thomas retained in the public service?

default placeholder

Minister Broomes should answer queries on the mining syndicates

default placeholder

CNN is hampering improving Russia-US ties

default placeholder

The public deserves an answer on fake statements of poll

default placeholder

TV stations should not cut BBC News when used as filler

default placeholder

Condolences to the relatives of Kenneth Joseph

default placeholder

Root crops could be grown on ridges and packaged

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Three estates to be kept

  6. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  7. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  8. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

  9. GPL employee collected millions for supplying power to businesses – report


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas

GALLERY: President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas

100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard