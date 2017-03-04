Ministry of Presidency statement is misleading

Dear Editor,

I accompanied the Leader of the Opposition to the consultations held on March 1 at State House with the President in respect of the appointment of personnel to act in the positions of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice. We have already sent out from the office of the Leader of the Opposition a detailed statement regarding that engagement. However, only recently, my attention was drawn to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency on the said engagement. The statement contained four short paragraphs. The fourth paragraph reads, “Jagdeo requested seven more days to submit names for the positions…”

I reject this contention as most misleading. It creates the impression that the Leader of the Opposition was opposed to these two nominees of the President. That is an absolute falsehood. The Leader of the Opposition merely requested one week to respond to the proposals, which were put to him for the first time at the meeting. There was no indication by the Leader of the Opposition, that he intends to submit any names whatsoever. This request to respond was made against a peculiar background.

The Leader of the Opposition was invited at 07:00 hours to attend the meeting at 19:00 hours the same day. He received no prior notification. At these consultations, names and curricula vitae of proposed nominees are normally sent long in advance for there to be meaningful consultations in accordance with the Constitution.

The Leader of the Opposition waived these formalities because the President was scheduled to leave the country urgently and it is a matter of national importance that these vacancies be filled.

Yours faithfully,

Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP

Attorney-at-Law

