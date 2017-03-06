Government should cease using envelopes
Dear Editor,
It is good that government is identifying ways and means to become more efficient and cost-effective in the use of its material and human resources.
In reflecting on its intention to implement a process of ‘reusing envelopes’, I wish to suggest that our government goes even further by reducing/removing the use of envelopes altogether through the following:
- Increase the use of ‘soft-mail’/e-mail which would not only obviate the need for envelopes, but save paper and time and the cost of hand-delivery;
- Consider the pros/cons of phone calls versus written mail; this might not go down well in a civil service culture of CYA, but we should never resist cultural shifts.
- In those cases where paper must be used such papers can be stapled with the addressees ‘label-pasted’ appropriately.
With apologies for any appearance of preaching to the converted.
Yours faithfully,
Nowrang Persaud
More in Letters
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
Comments
About these comments