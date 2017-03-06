Government should cease using envelopes

Dear Editor,

It is good that government is identifying ways and means to become more efficient and cost-effective in the use of its material and human resources.

In reflecting on its intention to implement a process of ‘reusing envelopes’, I wish to suggest that our government goes even further by reducing/removing the use of envelopes altogether through the following:

  • Increase the use of ‘soft-mail’/e-mail which would not only obviate the need for envelopes, but save paper and time and the cost of hand-delivery;
  • Consider the pros/cons of phone calls versus written mail; this might not go down well in a civil service culture of CYA, but we should never resist cultural shifts.
  • In those cases where paper must be used such papers can be stapled with the addressees ‘label-pasted’ appropriately.

With apologies for any appearance of preaching to the converted.

 

Yours faithfully,

Nowrang Persaud

