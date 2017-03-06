Still hopeful about sugar’s future
Dear Editor,
Excellent letter in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek by Rishee Thakur if he is right.
And if he is not right I agree someone more up to date than myself needs to say how he is not right.
I hope he is wrong — in the sense that I hope very much that there is a considerable future for sugar in Guyana.
But I hope he is right — in the sense that if there is no such future the repercussions will be much less than I fear.
Yours faithfully,
Ian McDonald
