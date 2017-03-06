There are technical and practical points to consider when choosing site of Linden synthetic track

Dear Editor,

We were at the forefront of lobbying government to have the synthetic track constructed in Linden for reasons well known to all – Linden continues to be a successful community for athletics development and an area of remarkable athletic talent. With that said, after convincing government on the need for this facility, we have read that government is now awaiting Linden’s choice of where the synthetic track should be laid; the choice is between Bayrock Community Centre in Wismar and the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground in Mackenzie.

We want to point out from the outset that the only thing that should be allowed to continue to divide these two communities is the Demerara River. Nothing or no one should be allowed to set Wismar against Mackenzie and vice versa, as it relates to where this facility should be laid. Wherever the track is laid, it is our view that it will benefit Linden. However, there are significant technical and practical points to consider in relation to the two venues identified, which distinctly set them apart.

The ongoing community consultations are a step in the right direction, but we must be careful not to allow these mechanisms to force unnecessary delays in the commencement of the construction of this much-needed facility.

The issue for some with the MSC is an absence of space, but a feasibility study has shown that a 400m track can be laid at the MSC taking into consideration the space behind the northern fence, which is a creek-way and government reserve.

On the issue of parking, there is huge land space opposite the Mackenzie High School in the Retrieve area. This land can be appropriated to parking with just about 100m to walk to the MSC venue. The park and walk system was very successful in Guyana when the Caribbean hosted the 2007 World Cup. It is a system that is used in many developed countries that cram mega sport facilities into the heart of main metropolises. So then, there is nothing new about the venue and parking facility being totally disconnected. This offers some insight into the arguments about space and parking at the MSC Ground should the facility be laid there.

It is also important that stakeholders take into consideration that the monies budgeted for this facility are just about $210 million. This amount is just enough to have the track laid. It cannot suffice for stands and other important infrastructure. It therefore means that the venue with the leading existing infrastructure should be headlining the consultations on where the track should be laid.

There is also an issue with regard to the current management of MSC, which is a deterrent to many in the community. It must be pointed out that government will not construct a facility of this magnitude without having the necessary administrative oversight, as is the case with the synthetic track at Leonora and Olympic size pool at Liliendaal. If government puts down such a facility, it will ensure that it is at least a main stakeholder in the administration of the facility. This must alleviate the fear of some that the current management of MSC will be allowed to dictate to the administration of the facility if it is given that opportunity. This is a simple matter that a Memorandum of Under-standing between MSC and government that will allow the latter to become a main administrative stakeholder of the venue will resolve. The MSC is on record as stating that they have no problem with such an arrangement.

The Bayroc venue in Wismar is a spacious enclave. This however, is its only advantage in this debate. It is in a basin, which would present an immediate challenge to construct a synthetic facility that will gain international certification. We must bear in mind in this argument that the goal is not just the laying of the facility, but one that the International Associa-tion of Athletics Federation (IAAF) will accept for certification.

The laying of the track at Bayroc with the monies available means that there will be a facility with no other basic amenity, including a building for a call room, fencing, stands and more importantly, wind-breakers, so that times can be acceptable. These are just some basic technical considerations that go into the construction of synthetic facilities.

For example, before the construction of a north-eastern stand at Leonora, the facility struggled to record accurate times because the breeze came heavily from that direction and significantly aided athletes. It would not be prudent for government to lay a facility in an enclave with no other basic infrastructure to ensure its proper function and certification. What we believe is right for Bayroc is a velodrome for cycling. The leaders within the community should be championing the cause to have such a facility built in Bayroc so that Linden has two major sport facilities to develop separate sports.

What should not happen at this critical junction is a division of Linden. The community should be aware of the fact that whether it’s Bayroc or Mackenzie, the facilities belong to Linden for the benefit of all. Linden needs to come together and make the best choice so that this project that we have personally made sacrifices to procure for the region comes to fruition. Any rambling within the two communities that forces further delays represents gross irresponsibility. It must be noted that without hesitation, New Amsterdam identified its location. The leaders in Linden will have to take full responsibility if government decides to move ahead with New Amsterdam, which is certain about its location and await a resolution from Linden, which seems uncertain on what should be a foregone conclusion.

Yours faithfully,

Colin Boyce

Edison Jefford