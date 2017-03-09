Was the arrest of leading opposition figures just a political show of force?

Dear Editor,

Earlier today, I saw arrest of the former Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr Luncheon, unfold on social media. After Dr Luncheon’s arrest, former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, was also arrested by the Special Organized Crime Unit, SOCU.

Were these actions necessary for the imposition of charges? Or were they intended to drive fear into the opposition ranks? In reality, the events of today have the appearance of a political show of force. Given the nature of Guyana’s fractured polity, sagacity should have been the watchword of SOCU.

There has been a lot of chatter around SOCU; this entity does not enjoy credibility among a wide cross-section of the population, particularly opposition supporters.

It is perceived as the political witch-hunting unit of the governing regime. This is an indictment of the organization and the people who are part of its institutional make-up, Sam Sittlington notwithstanding. Greater efforts should have been made to have people of unimpeachable integrity in this unit (which in Guyana’s climate, usually means no one from the country itself and now, post recent elections, no one from the ABC countries).

It is inevitable that there will be consequences if laws were broken by members of the previous administration. However, the imposition of charges and prosecution must be done in a manner that is acceptable, and the motives of the government must be beyond reproach. Otherwise, the narrative that the government is neutering the opposition so that it can impose its hegemony will gain further currency. Guyana needs better. Guyana deserves better.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir

Canada

More in Letters

default placeholder

Discount or loss leader?

default placeholder

M&CC should scrap the parking meter scheme

default placeholder

Indian indenture was abolished following a campaign in India itself

default placeholder

There is a window of opportunity for non-partisan behaviour in the Carter formula

default placeholder

Our predecessors have left a rich legacy

default placeholder

Past Guyanese women set the bar high

default placeholder

Fake news has been with us for a long time

default placeholder

Ramayya should take a hard look before joining the PPP

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  6. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  7. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  8. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  9. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas