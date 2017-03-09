Discount or loss leader?

Dear Editor,

From a business point of view, the steep reduction of the parking meter fees by Smart City Solutions (SCS) can fall into either of two categories, namely a discount or a loss leader.  Discounts are used to attract customers to purchase goods and services over a period of time. In the parking meter scenario we can classify it as the purchase of a service by persons desirous of utilizing the parking facilities. Discounts are a reduction on the selling price of the service which does not result in a financial loss. In other words, prices do not fall below the cost of the service and profits are realised.

If SCS is making a profit with the reduction from five hundred dollars to one hundred dollars, it makes this one of the best deals on the face of the planet. I cannot think of any investment in today’s competitive environment where a discount of five times the standard price still allows for profit.

On the other hand, businesses use what is called a loss leader. It is a reduced price, below cost that will attract customers. Businesses absorb losses on the service to drive traffic to a location. However, loss leaders cannot be sustained for an extended period of time, so the price is usually increased within a short time frame.

Editor, is the reduction of parking meter fees a discount or a loss leader?

Yours faithfully,

M Craig

