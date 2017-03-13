Police should stop ‘undertaking’ on Homestretch Avenue

Dear Editor,

There is a very disturbing tendency among some drivers (particularly minibus drivers) who use Homestretch Avenue, to ‘undertake’ while passing other vehicles. Not only is the practice of undertaking illegal, it is also very dangerous. It has been happening for quite some time, and it seems as if nothing is being done by law enforcement to stop it.

The number of near misses one can see while driving along Homestretch Avenue is quite alarming. That there have not been more accidents on that road must be a manifestation of divine intervention. I have seen and experienced minibuses racing up the lane on the inside, abusing the road shoulders, and blaring their horns for drivers to give way so they could pass. Many times unsuspecting law-abiding drivers are so startled by the sudden cacophony of horns that they instinctively pull away, into the path of oncoming traffic. Luckily and again perhaps, owing to divine intervention, accidents do not occur.

Any driver taking a vehicle up the road shoulder with horns blaring while forcing its way by means of an undertaking manoeuvre, is really asking the law-abiding citizen driving in his or her lane to move over to provide clear passage. But where is the law-abiding driver expected to go? Homestretch Avenue has one lane heading east and the other west. Our drivers must learn lane discipline.

It is long past time for the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force to put effective measures in place to stop this illegal and dangerous practice of undertaking on Homestretch Avenue. Errant drivers must be charged and made to endure harsh penalties.

Yours faithfully,

Richard Francois