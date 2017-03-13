Dear Editor,

This is the sharing of what I will be bold to claim is a price watch. A few more are intended from time to time. It tables the pains as felt by ordinary citizens, and the squeezes inflicted. Some of the prices are justified and have some basis in reality; some are not.

Cooking gas was $3200 for a 20-lb cylinder; it is now $3400 a bottle. That represents an approximately 6% increase. In the circumstances, I thought this was reasonable. But then I passed by Camp and New Market Streets, and the price of same sized bottle of gas is $3300; I do not believe that, claims aside, cooking gas came in different qualities; to me gas is gas. Anyhow, that hundred dollar differential could help a hungry man buy a tennis roll. Matters now worsen.

Now try this one out for size. A big bag of chick peas (channa) used to be pre-budget and pre-VAT increase just around $13,000. In some places, that same big bag of channa is now a shade over $17,000. By my figuring, that represents a hefty near 25% movement against the wallet. Since those are usually housed in the vicinity of the groin, that hurts. It hurts because in this country channa aint gat culture. Meaning that everybody ‒ and I mean everybody ‒ is a partaker. As I write I am thinking that channa could be the answer to the enduring Guyanese search for that elusive Holy Grail. It could be a unifier; the national unifier.

Next, this one has not happened yet, but the minibus people are watching and waiting to pounce for an advantage, as is the norm for those fast-moving drivers and conductors. There is awareness that crude breached that $50 resistance level in its recent downward slide, but a spike is still predicted. Not to be forgotten, there is that business about pricey new tires, as well as more expensive spares and new driving fees. In this environment where the rising tide of prices has lifted most boats, one must wonder when the insurance oligopoly is going to make its move with premiums. I don’t think that any price merriment is in store.

Then, I learn of businesspeople doubling up on the price of beverages. Who will covet or critique a little profit-making among friends, neighbours, and sojourners? This is so even when buyers come out on the dirty end of those pricing shafts. For the complaining, there is that ever-present whipping post: is de guvment! That is the understatement of this young year, as it largely exempts the people doing the collecting and the counting. VAT increases and new customs charges have all gone a long way in camouflaging sharp and slick business practices.

In this first citizen watch, and amidst the cries and howls in a slowed economy, it would be revealing to be privy to 2017 income statements and business papers. That is, providing the real ones will be declared when that time arrives.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall