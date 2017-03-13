Price watch

Dear Editor,

This is the sharing of what I will be bold to claim is a price watch.  A few more are intended from time to time.  It tables the pains as felt by ordinary citizens, and the squeezes inflicted.  Some of the prices are justified and have some basis in reality; some are not.

Cooking gas was $3200 for a 20-lb cylinder; it is now $3400 a bottle.  That represents an approximately 6% increase.  In the circumstances, I thought this was reasonable.  But then I passed by Camp and New Market Streets, and the price of same sized bottle of gas is $3300; I do not believe that, claims aside, cooking gas came in different qualities; to me gas is gas.  Anyhow, that hundred dollar differential could help a hungry man buy a tennis roll.  Matters now worsen.

Now try this one out for size.  A big bag of chick peas (channa) used to be pre-budget and pre-VAT increase just around $13,000.  In some places, that same big bag of channa is now a shade over $17,000.  By my figuring, that represents a hefty near 25% movement against the wallet.  Since those are usually housed in the vicinity of the groin, that hurts.  It hurts because in this country channa aint gat culture.  Meaning that everybody ‒ and I mean everybody ‒ is a partaker.  As I write I am thinking that channa could be the answer to the enduring Guyanese search for that elusive Holy Grail.  It could be a unifier; the national unifier.

Next, this one has not happened yet, but the minibus people are watching and waiting to pounce for an advantage, as is the norm for those fast-moving drivers and conductors.  There is awareness that crude breached that $50 resistance level in its recent downward slide, but a spike is still predicted.  Not to be forgotten, there is that business about pricey new tires, as well as more expensive spares and new driving fees.  In this environment where the rising tide of prices has lifted most boats, one must wonder when the insurance oligopoly is going to make its move with premiums.  I don’t think that any price merriment is in store.

Then, I learn of businesspeople doubling up on the price of beverages.  Who will covet or critique a little profit-making among friends, neighbours, and sojourners?  This is so even when buyers come out on the dirty end of those pricing shafts.  For the complaining, there is that ever-present whipping post:  is de guvment!  That is the understatement of this young year, as it largely exempts the people doing the collecting and the counting.  VAT increases and new customs charges have all gone a long way in camouflaging sharp and slick business practices.

In this first citizen watch, and amidst the cries and howls in a slowed economy, it would be revealing to be privy to 2017 income statements and business papers.  That is, providing the real ones will be declared when that time arrives.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall

More in Letters

default placeholder

Why has the Pharmacy Council not put an internship programme in place as required under the 2003 Act?

default placeholder

The president has to operate within the confines of the Constitution

default placeholder

The criminal justice system cannot respond to the root causes of crime

default placeholder

Police should stop ‘undertaking’ on Homestretch Avenue

default placeholder

Ideological sexism could explain gender inequalities in the workforce

default placeholder

Jagan was a true man of the people

default placeholder

Condolences to Thelma Ribeiro’s family

default placeholder

Gina Miller to take part in discussion at Guyana High Commission

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk