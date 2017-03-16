Dynamic Airways will honour voucher

Dear Editor,

I am absolutely frustrated and depressed over the heartless and callous treatment meted out to me by Dynamic Airways.

On March 22, 2016 I excitedly went to CJIA to board my flight 200402 to New York with Dynamic International Airways only to be told when the time for departure was far gone that due to mechanical issues the flight would leave at five o’ clock the following morning. I was flabbergasted since I had to board a connecting flight from La Guardia Airport NY, to Atlanta, which was my ultimate destination.

After raising my concerns with the Dynamic Airways staff at the airport I along with others was offered a voucher in the sum of US$800 for any Dynamic International Airways round trip, to be used within the year from the issue date. The expiry date of this offer is March 22, 2017. I contacted the local representative of this airline in order to avail myself of the voucher issued to me and enquire when I could go ahead and travel. However, I was shocked to be told that the airline was no longer honouring this written promise. I have in my possession a letter issued by Dynamic Airways showing that I have been offered a US$800 voucher. Why isn’t this airline not honouring its promises to customers? Due to the delay last year I missed my connecting flight to Atlanta and was tremendously inconvenienced, in addition I was forced to fork out money which was not budgeted for out of my limited funds to pay for a new connecting flight.

Why is this airline that was allowed to operate in Guyana and profit from Guyanese treating us with such disdain?

A Dynamic Airways representative said that I could not take them to court because the letter did not have a signature.

Editor, I hope that the management of Dynamic Airways can promptly rectify this situation.

Yours faithfully,

Karen Bishop

Editor’s note

We sent a copy of this letter to Dynamic Airways for any response they might with to make, and received the following reply from Ms Dellon Murray, Marketing, Roraima Airways:

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to respond to this letter from Ms Karen Bishop. We would like to advise that Dynamic International Airways will honour, as it does with every holder of a legitimate voucher, Ms Bishop’s voucher. We were unable to identify any employee to whom Ms Bishop would have spoken and who would have offered any information to her.

“However, we apologize for any inconvenience Ms Bishop would have suffered and thank her for choosing Dynamic International Airlines in fulfilment of her travel needs. Ms Bishop should contact our Reservations Manager at 225-9648 during normal business hours (8am to 5pm) Monday to Saturday.”