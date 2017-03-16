Jagdeo’s arrest should be condemned

Dear Editor,

The arrest of former head of state and Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, must be condemned by all civil and religious organisations as well as trade unions and Guyanese at home and in the diaspora. His arrest is not in keeping with political respect for a former head of state and office of the Opposition Leader. I am calling on the Government of Guyana to offer a humble apology to the former president and let political maturity and humility prevail.

The former president and ministers were questioned by SOCU as being the recipients of house lots which are alleged to have been acquired below the market price in Pradoville 2. From all the indications the arrest has nothing to do with stealing state assets as is being alleged by SOCU. Instead the issue at hand is simply wanting to have the right price being paid for the lots.

If all the protocols were followed in the acquisition of the lots by the recipients then the burden of proof remains on the state to prove its case of stolen state assets against the value of the house lots awarded.

In keeping with respect for the former president and ministers, a more respectable approach should be adopted by SOCU on the way forward, in their attempt to recover what they deem state assets. I am appealing to our leaders in both government and opposition to desist from using words or actions that would only serve to bring further division among Guyanese. The voices of the representatives of the diplomatic community in Guyana have for some strange reason gone silent.

In my opinion Mr Sam Sittlington, the British citizen who was the advisor to SOCU overstepped the boundaries, and his visible presence and pronouncements on Pradoville 2 leave more questions than answers.

Yours faithfully,

Sherwyn Delano Downer