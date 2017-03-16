Many organizations arguing about the date of Hindu festivals are silent about the real issues affecting Hindus

Dear Editor,

It is not gone without notice that this year’s Phagwah celebration was once more tainted by confusion regarding the date and auspicious timings for which the festival is to be celebrated.

In my opinion this confusion will continue to take place whenever a Hindu festival has to be observed at the national level, since there is little or no cooperation among the Hindu leaders of this country, and all are concerned with making a name for themselves even if it’s at the expense of Hindu unity. These leaders should learn to put aside their differences whether political or ideological, and work towards the propagation of unity and peace, not discord and disdain for each other.

It is very sad, Editor, that many of these organizations which are now arguing over which date is wrong and which date is right, are otherwise very silent about the real issues that are affecting Hindus and Indo-Guyanese throughout Guyana. Where are these organizations when issues such as suicide and poverty are wreaking havoc in the homes of Hindus? Or when domestic violence and alcoholism continue to destroy homes of Indo-Guyanese? Why are they not so vocal when proselytisation continues to eat away at the fabric of our religion? These are the things that Pandits and Hindu leaders should seek to resolve and attack at the forefront! Not use their knowledge and position as Pandits to bring each other into disrepute. It is a ghastly thing to do.

Finally, Editor, I would like to state that although the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha is one of the leading organizations involved in the date fiasco and is also possibly the one responsible for all this confusion, this organization and its leader Dr Vindhya Persaud, should be given credit for the many things that they are doing for both Hindus and Indo-Guyanese. This organization continues to promote Hinduism through its various and consistent cultural programmes, and promote awareness of the contributions of East Indians to Guyanese society. The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha also successfully runs an orphanage located at Ankerville, Port Mourant, and over the past years has held several workshops and seminars aimed at suicide awareness and alcoholism. This is how to truly help Hindus, not by propagating division and hatred for each other.

In conclusion, I would like to pose a question to all those leaders and organizations who have vehemently argued about this date and that date: What have you and your organization done to improve the lives of Hindus in Guyana? ‘It is time we give jack he jacket.’

Yours faithfully,

Yogeshwar Mathoo