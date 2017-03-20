The drug crisis is man made

Dear Editor,

I noticed that in a recent release, re the now infamous pharmaceutical award to ANSA McAl, that “officials” from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) have been quoted as saying that many of the drugs which are imported and supplied come from ‘Third World’ countries.

It’s a fact that the overwhelming number of drugs being imported outside of Europe and North America, come from India. The comment from the officials of the MoPH has to mean only one country, India.  I agree India is a Third World country, but not because a drug is from there means it’s poor quality or has been smuggled into Guyana. Third World India, depending on the yardstick you use, has the third to fifth largest economy in the world. It is responsible for hundreds of technical (albeit Third World) Guyanese scholarship graduates.  It provides tens of millions of Third World US dollars in grants and gifts to Guyana. It keeps the USA and UK economies as First World because of the brain power and financial investments it provides.

Guyana’s drug crisis ‒ I agree with Minister Lawrence ‒ is man made. Here is another factor: the Food and Drug Department (FDD). This department has slowed the importation of drugs into Guyana.  The piecemeal discoveries of missing documentation have caused long delays and increased costs.  This matter has been ventilated already in Kaieteur News.

Most of the original certificates and extra documentation that are required cost importers as much as US$500 and another US$200 demurrage, in addition to the time delays.  This coupled with the VAT of 14% will drive up the cost of medication by at least 25%.

I am confident that if the FDD had applied the same standards to ANSA McAl – ie for every item original certificates from the manufacturer along with the certificates from the originating country ‒ these emergency drugs would still not have been supplied!

Yours faithfully,

Manzoor Nadir

More in Letters

default placeholder

The Constitution is not a statute but emanates from the will of the people, in which sovereignty inalienably resides

default placeholder

Where will the new home of the rational middle be in 2020?

default placeholder

Fierce resistance by students to any call for critical and independent thinking

default placeholder

Government should appoint Ramotar, Jagdeo to help resuscitate Venezuelan rice deal

default placeholder

Cooperation between gov’t and opposition on specific issues does not mean abandoning the struggle for political power

default placeholder

Michael Carrington’s marijuana Bill should be looked at again

default placeholder

Money is there to end poverty but not the political will

default placeholder

Rice cost of production is too high

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  4. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  5. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  6. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  9. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol