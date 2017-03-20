Where will the new home of the rational middle be in 2020?

Dear Editor,

I thank Mr Bernard Ramsay for his letter in SN of March 18, which was so refreshing on the subject of this Mexican stand-off between the PNC and PPP.  He was spot on as per the caption, ‘Government’s laid-back attitude as economic woes deepen is a matter of concern.’

The Granger administration continues to trivialize the trials and tribulations of the poor and the working class, while ensuring that the bread of the Granger cabal remains well buttered. Guyana must expect further economic decline as the people continue to be demotivated because of poor leadership in government.  There is nothing rational to explain that silly statement from Khemraj Ramjattan at Wales that “the Government cannot afford the $375 million to pay the workers”, the severance pay they are due.  It is a statement of indifference and callousness. It was Minister Ramjattan who buried his voice when the Granger administration lost over $700 million on the D’Urban Park project. But today Mr Ramjattan has the audacity to attempt to lecture the sugar workers on their severance pay.

On this severance issue, these ministers should put themselves in the shoes of the sugar workers to understand their tragic experiences.  But how can you expect this from people who are exhibiting signs of limited emotional intelligence and care for the people?

What I do know from all the comments I am receiving from the rational middle in Guyana, is that this arrogance and aloofness exhibited by the key players in the Granger administration like Mr Ramjattan, will prove to be an enormous political liability for the PNC come 2019 and 2020.  The rational middle is not buying this message.

The PNC has its 200,000 hardcore supporters and likewise, the PPP has its 200,000 hardcore supporters.  But these two individual armies cannot win the next elections on their own. The next elections are all about where that 15,000 voters in the rational middle situate themselves.  The fact remains the AFC has lost that rational middle permanently today and is nothing but a political liability to the PNC.

But Mr Ramsay’s letter provided an insight into some of the thoughts of the rational middle. Where will be their new home in 2020?

Political leaders who have the capacity to intuit the inner feelings and needs of the people and then use that political intelligence to formulate progressive public policy will always win this rational middle.

 

Yours faithfully,

Sase Singh

