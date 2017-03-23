Incident involving senior public servant was dealt with according to Public Service rules

Dear Editor,

Your March 21editorial captioned ‘Not the President’s model public servant’ did a great job of highlighting the good conduct appertaining to one’s duties as a public servant. On August 4, 2016, the incident to which you referred concerned bitter verbal abuse and a display not consistent with rectitude between a senior and a junior staff member of the Ministry of Education.

You were correct in your assessment of the quality of leadership and the senior’s non-conformance to Public Service standards. As a leader, her actions did not reflect uprightness or virtue and had direct and indirect consequences on the morale and confidence of staff within the Ministry, compromising her right to the respect of her subordinates. In keeping with the caption, you were right in referring to President Brigadier (ret’d) David Granger’s ideals for the Public Service. His vision regards the public as the “engine of the executive.” With this, public servants must be intelligent, impartial and effective.

As the Head of the Public Service, I must reiterate that the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana does not condone obscenity, and there’s zero tolerance for such offensive behaviour. The matter was brought to the attention of the Department of Public Service which advised the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry accordingly on the steps to be taken in treating with the issue. Further, a committee was established to conduct a thorough investigation.

However, while there was seeming dereliction or tardiness regarding the implementation of the recommendations, the matter was dealt with consistent with the Public Service Rules. Firstly, the officer was reprimanded, and subsequently, her services were terminated upon the completion of her annual vacation leave on the grounds of improper and immoral or obscene conduct.

The Department of Public Service wishes to reiterate that the Public Service operates with efficiency and integrity in order to effect the smooth functioning of the country. As such, every public servant is expected to behave with courtesy, professionalism and respect; evincing decorum, conviction, commitment and credibility. That being said, at no time will the Public Service give countenance to contrary behaviour.

Yours faithfully,

Reginald Brotherson

Permanent Secretary

Head of the Public Service

