Football had a dramatic and progressive year

For many fans of the ‘beautiful game’, the concluded year can be described as dramatic and progressive both on and off the field of play. Below features a timeline of the major highlights of the year.

January

After being in the international wilderness in Futsal, Guyana competed in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Futsal Championships during the period of January 22nd-24th in Cuba. The team, which was headed by then Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director Claude Bolton, crashed out in the group stage following two loses and a win with a squad featuring locally based players. The month also saw the return of Guyana-born Canadian Hall of Famer Alex Bunbury to local shores following a 40-year wait.]

The former Marítimo forward's main priority following his return is to setup the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA).