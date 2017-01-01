Jaguars 50-overs league postponed
The One-Day 50 overs league which was scheduled to commenced on Tuesday has been postponed and a date for the commencement of the league will be announced later.
The One-Day 50 overs league which was scheduled to commenced on Tuesday has been postponed and a date for the commencement of the league will be announced later.

This is according to a press release from the organisers Guyana Cricket Incorporated which stated that
