Looks like I’ve fought Tyson, quips Dottin following successful surgery

BRISBANE, Australia, CMC – West Indies Women batting star, Deandra Dottin, has quipped that she looks as if she has fought legendary boxer Mike Tyson, after undergoing a successful facial surgery to rectify injuries sustained in an ugly on-field collision during the Women’s Big Bash earlier this week.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple fractures to her cheekbones after colliding with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris, as both attempted to field a delivery on the boundary at Allan Border Field last Tuesday.

“[The operation was] a great success I have been told. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Wesley Private Hospital in Brisbane,” the Barbadian all-rounder said on her Facebook page.

“Face looks like I have gone 12 rounds with Mike Tyson, but I feel really good. Thanks to all the well wishes once more.”

Dottin underwent surgery here Friday and has been ruled out of action for an undetermined period.

She was expected to be a key member of the Heat campaign this season and had already weighed in prominently with bat and ball.

The experienced campaigner said she was delighted with the show of support from the franchise.

“Another big thank you to all of Queensland cricket for these wonderful flowers and chocolates sent in after my operation today,” she said via Facebook on Friday.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed at how everyone has looked after me and treated me since being with the Heat this season. I really cannot want for better people to have around me.

Dottin is one of two West Indies players who have been struck down by injury during the Big Bash with marquee all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ruled out with a serious hamstring injury.