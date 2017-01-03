GRFU names 18-man training squad for Hong Kong 7s

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has selected the strongest possible 18-man squad for training to represent Guyana at the Hong Kong 7s from April 7-9.

The players selected are:

 

  1. Rondell McArthur
  2. Dwayne Schroeder
  3. Vallon Adams-USA
  4. Richard Staglon-TT
  5. Patrick King
  6. Ryan Gonsalves
  7. Blaise Bayley
  8. Rickford Cummings
  9. Peabo Hamilton-TT
  10. Claudius Butts-TT
  11. Avery Corbin
  12. Ronald Mayers-TT
  13. Lancelot Adonis
  14. Osaie McKenzie
  15. Jamal Angus
  16. Kevin McKenzie-AUS
  17. Godfrey Brooms
  18. Rupert Giles -USA

The officials are Robin Roberts, manager, Shane Grant, coach and Barrington Browne, physiotherapist

Leading up to Hong Kong, the team will train in the National Park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30pm and on Saturdays from 3:30 pm. On Sundays, the outfit will train from 9:00am.

The team dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ clinched a berth at the prestigious Sevens tournament after winning their eighth Regional title in Trinidad last November.

 

 

