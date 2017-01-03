GRFU names 18-man training squad for Hong Kong 7s
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has selected the strongest possible 18-man squad for training to represent Guyana at the Hong Kong 7s from April 7-9.
The players selected are:
- Rondell McArthur
- Dwayne Schroeder
- Vallon Adams-USA
- Richard Staglon-TT
- Patrick King
- Ryan Gonsalves
- Blaise Bayley
- Rickford Cummings
- Peabo Hamilton-TT
- Claudius Butts-TT
- Avery Corbin
- Ronald Mayers-TT
- Lancelot Adonis
- Osaie McKenzie
- Jamal Angus
- Kevin McKenzie-AUS
- Godfrey Brooms
- Rupert Giles -USA
The officials are Robin Roberts, manager, Shane Grant, coach and Barrington Browne, physiotherapist
Leading up to Hong Kong, the team will train in the National Park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30pm and on Saturdays from 3:30 pm. On Sundays, the outfit will train from 9:00am.
The team dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ clinched a berth at the prestigious Sevens tournament after winning their eighth Regional title in Trinidad last November.
