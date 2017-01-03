Pollard poor run continues as Strikers lose third

HOBART, Australia, CMC – Kieron Pollard and Chris Jordan both failed as Adelaide Strikers slumped to their third loss of the Big Bash League with an eight-wicket defeat to Hobart Hurricanes here yesterday.

Sent in at Bellerive Oval, Strikers were dismissed for 143 off their 20 overs and Hurricanes wasted little time in overhauling the target with 14 deliveries remaining in the innings.

Kieron Pollard

The result left Strikers one from bottom of the eight-team standings on two points from their lone win in four outings.

Only reigning champions Sydney Thunder – who boasts West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell in their ranks – have a worse record, as they are winless in four games.

Yesterday, captain Brad Hodge top-scored with 55 from 45 deliveries to give Strikers a lift while opener Ben Dunk hit 31.

Pollard, batting at number six, scored a run-a-ball 11 to continue his struggles in the competition. He has managed a mere 45 runs from four innings.

He was fifth out in the 18th over, bowled by left-arm spinner Clive Rose after missing a big off-side shot.

Jordan, the Barbados-born England-all-rounder, lasted two balls for his one before holing out to long on off England teammate Stuart Broad.

In reply, Hurricanes were propelled by opener D’Arcy Short’s 60 off 39 balls and captain Tim Paine’s 41.

The pair put on 105 for the first wicket which put the result beyond doubt.

Jordan’s three overs leaked 30 runs while Pollard’s solitary over cost seven runs.

 

