Chinese coach, Junior C’bean TT C/ships high on GTTA’s agenda

The staging of the annual Junior Caribbean Table Tennis championships and the acquisition of a Chinese coach are two of the key items on the agenda of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) for 2017.

Guyana will play host to the Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis championships in April this year and the GTTA, buoyed by the success of junior teams to last year’s North American Teams Championships in Maryland, United States of America and the success of the national junior boys’ team to last year’s Caribbean tournament, will fancy their chances of raking in more medals this year.

Last year the GTTA sent only a boys' team to the annual Junior Caribbean TT Championships in the Dominican Republic and the team responded by qualifying for the Pan Am Junior qualification championships in Burnaby, Canada.