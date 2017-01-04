Minister Henry lauds GCB, challenges it to seek out and nurture talent

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), lauded for its “commendable” work, was challenged to seek out and nurture the talent existing in Guyana so as to help facilitate the revival of West Indies cricket.  Throwing out the challenge to the GCB top brass was Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry, who has responsibility for sport and who made the remarks at the GCB annual Awards Ceremony last Thursday evening at the Umana Yana.

“There is cricketing talent in every region in this country and I challenge you to seek out these talent and nurture them so that the rich legacy that we are enjoying now can be preserved and passed on to the next generation,” said the minister.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Ramdhani says 2016 was successful year for badminton

Chinese coach, Junior C’bean TT C/ships high on GTTA’s agenda

default placeholder

Taylor misery as Thunder lose again

Giroud earns Arsenal a point at Bournemouth after thrilling comeback

default placeholder

Cyrus denies arriving at camp smelling of alcohol

Cleveland Cavaliers escape with win over Pelicans

Philander, Rabada rip through Sri Lanka

Williamson, de Grandhomme guide NZ to win over Bangladesh

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  3. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation

  6. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  7. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  8. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood:

GALLERY: Bourda Market after the rain

GALLERY: Rainy Tuesday

GALLERY: New Years Eve 2016

GALLERY: Gravity 2017

President at church service

Rollerblading