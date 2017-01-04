Minister Henry lauds GCB, challenges it to seek out and nurture talent

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), lauded for its “commendable” work, was challenged to seek out and nurture the talent existing in Guyana so as to help facilitate the revival of West Indies cricket. Throwing out the challenge to the GCB top brass was Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry, who has responsibility for sport and who made the remarks at the GCB annual Awards Ceremony last Thursday evening at the Umana Yana.

“There is cricketing talent in every region in this country and I challenge you to seek out these talent and nurture them so that the rich legacy that we are enjoying now can be preserved and passed on to the next generation,” said the minister.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.