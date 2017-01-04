Ramdhani says 2016 was successful year for badminton

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Gokarn Ramdhani said 2016 was a very successful year locally and internationally for the sport and that he is aiming to continue the development of the sport this year.

“I am pleased to report that the Guyana Badminton Association’s activities for the year 2016 amounted to a lot of success and achievements at both the local and international levels,” Ramdhani told Stabroek Sports.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.