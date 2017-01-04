Taylor misery as Thunder lose again

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – There was little joy for West Indies star Stafanie Taylor or her Sydney Thunder side as they slumped to their second loss in three outings in the Women’s Big Bash here yesterday.

Playing at Blacktown International Sportspark, Thunder were restricted to a meagre 115 for eight off their 20 overs and Brisbane Heat – without Taylor’s injured Windies teammate Deandra Dottin cruised to their target with seven balls remaining, to pull off a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Despite the loss, the reigning champions remained second in the standings on nine points, just one point adrift of leaders and city rivals, Sydney Sixers.

Heat, meanwhile, moved into fifth spot on eight points, in a tightly bunched top six separated by a mere two points.

Opting to bat first, Thunder struggled from the outset and only captain Alex Blackwell with 43 from 49 balls displayed any real enterprise.

Taylor, without a half-century in the tournament, struck two fours in nine before becoming the first wicket to fall in the third over.

Blackwell helped put on 32 for the fourth wicket with Nicola Carey (16) to leave Thunder on 80 for three in the 15th over but five wickets tumbled for 31 runs at the end as their challenge fizzled.

In reply, opener Beth Mooney struck an unbeaten 75 from 66 deliveries to energise the Heat run chase. She put on 63 for the first wicket with Kirby Short (13) and a further 54 in an unbroken second wicket partnership with Jess Jonassen (20 not out).