Clarke, Campbell gunning for honours at the Arnold Amateur Classic

Over the years, we have seen the Arnold Amateur Classic serve as a coming out party for some of the current big names in bodybuilding and fitness.

In 2017, it looks like Mr. Guyana Kerwin Clarke and Men’s Physique Champion, Emmerson Campbell are looking to become the latest in line to crash the party.

Fresh off winning medals at the prestigious CAC in October, Clarke (gold) and Campbell (silver) will look to head into Columbus, Ohio riding waves of momentum after closing out the year on impressive notes.